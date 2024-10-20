Feeling like his old self again, Chris Godwin is flourishing in Tampa Bay’s offense

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Chris Godwin is back, even if the Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver who’s a model of consistency never actually went away. But nearly three years removed from a serious knee injury he feels is finally behind him, the long-time sidekick of Mike Evans is flourishing like never before. Entering Sunday, Godwin led the NFL with 43 receptions, ranked third with 511 receiving yards and was tied for the league lead in touchdown receptions with five. The Bucs, coming off a 51-point outburst against New Orleans in which Godwin had 11 catches for 125 yards and two TDs, host the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.