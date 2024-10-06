Fedor kicks five FGs to help power Houston Christian past McNeese, 43-22

HOUSTON (AP) — Dillon Fedor kicked five field goals, the longest from 45 yards out, and Eli Brickhandler accounted for 297 totals yards as Houston Christian beat McNeese in its Southland Conference opener. The Huskies amassed 622 yards of offense and converted 10 of 17 third-down chances to even their record at 3-3.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.