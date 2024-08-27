FedEx Cup comes to a close at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour season comes to a close with the Tour Championship at renovated East Lake. The top 30 will be playing for a $25 million top prize as the FedEx Cup champion. Scottie Scheffler is the No. 1 seed for the third straight year and starts at 10-under par with a two-shot lead. Scheffler has yet to win the FedEx Cup. Xander Schauffele has never shot worse than par in 28 rounds at East Lake. But that was the old East Lake. The LPGA goes from St. Andrews to a new tournament at the TPC Boston.

