Federica Brignone wins a World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin finishes third

TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Federica Brignone of Italy picked up her first World Cup victory in two seasons by winning a women’s giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec. Mikaela Shiffrin finished in third place. Mont Tremblant hadn’t hosted a World Cup ski race in 40 years. Brignone covered the two legs in a combined time of 2 minute, 14.95 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second fastest in 2:15.16, followed by overall World Cup leader Shiffrin in 2:15.24. Shiffrin was denied what would have been a record-extending 91st career World Cup win. Brignone had the quickest opening leg in the morning and held on for the win with the third-best run in the afternoon.

