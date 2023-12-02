Federica Brignone wins a World Cup giant slalom. Mikaela Shiffrin finishes third

By The Associated Press
Federica Brignone of Italy speeds down the course as she races in the women's World Cup giant slalom in Mont Tremblant, Que., Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. (Sean Kilpatrick /The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick]

TREMBLANT, Quebec (AP) — Federica Brignone of Italy picked up her first World Cup victory in two seasons by winning a women’s giant slalom in Tremblant, Quebec. Mikaela Shiffrin finished in third place. Mont Tremblant hadn’t hosted a World Cup ski race in 40 years. Brignone covered the two legs in a combined time of 2 minute, 14.95 seconds. Petra Vlhova of Slovakia was second fastest in 2:15.16, followed by overall World Cup leader Shiffrin in 2:15.24. Shiffrin was denied what would have been a record-extending 91st career World Cup win. Brignone had the quickest opening leg in the morning and held on for the win with the third-best run in the afternoon.

