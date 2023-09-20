Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction

By The Associated Press
FILE - Switzerland's Roger Federer hits a forehand to Croatia's Marin Cilic during the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, on Jan. 28, 2018. An online auction that starts Wednesday Sept. 20, 2023 is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Dita Alangkara]

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking for an “inexpensive” way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer’s match-worn outfits might be your ticket. An online auction that starts Wednesday is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title. Prestige Memorabilia says the Nike-made outfit is “expected to achieve up to $35,000.” A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup went for $9.3 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.