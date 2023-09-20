Federer match-worn outfit from 20th major title run expected to fetch $35,000 at auction

NEW YORK (AP) — Looking for an “inexpensive” way into the lucrative sports memorabilia market? One of Roger Federer’s match-worn outfits might be your ticket. An online auction that starts Wednesday is offering a Federer outfit from his winning run at the 2018 Australian Open. That was his 20th and final Grand Slam title. Prestige Memorabilia says the Nike-made outfit is “expected to achieve up to $35,000.” A mint condition Mickey Mantle baseball card sold for $12.6 million in August 2022. The shirt worn by Diego Maradona when he scored the controversial “Hand of God” goal against England in the 1986 World Cup went for $9.3 million.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.