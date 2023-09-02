Federal judge throws out convictions of former Fox executive and marketing group in FIFA case

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge threw out the convictions of a former Fox executive and a South American sports media and marketing company in the FIFA bribery investigation. The judge cited a May decision by the U.S. Supreme Court in a case involving an aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. U.S. District Judge Pamela K. Chen had presided over the trial in Brooklyn federal court and granted a motion for an acquittal in a 55-page decision filed Friday night. Hernan Lopez, the former CEO of Fox International Channels, was convicted on March 9 along with the marketing company Full Play Group SA of of one count each of wire fraud conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy related to the Copa Libertadores club tournament.

