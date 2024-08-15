Federal judge halts Bad Bunny firm lawsuit against players’ union, defers to arbitration

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A federal judge has halted a lawsuit by Bad Bunny’s sports representation firm against the Major League Baseball Players Association, ruling the case should be heard by an arbitrator. Rimas Sports, under its corporate name Diamond Sports LLC, sued in mid-May asking for a restraining order against the union that would allow it to keep working with the company’s clients. U.S. District Judge Camille L. Vélez-Rivé issued a 23-page order granting a motion by the players’ association to compel arbitration under the union’s regulations.

