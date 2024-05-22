Feaster is honored by SC Athletic Hall and now is focused on seeing daughter Strong play at UConn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Allison Feaster has a career’s worth of basketball milestones, which is why she was honored this week with enshrinement into the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame. Feaster now is focused on seeing daughter Sarah Strong play at UConn, where the country’s No. 1 college prospect signed earlier this month. Feaster is excited to watch Strong step into the new landscape where even casual sports fans are tuning into the women’s game. She would have been front and center in that world a quarter-century ago when she led 16th-seeded Harvard to a victory over top seed Stanford in the 1998 NCAA Tournament.

