Fears scores 18 as No. 21 Oklahoma beats Georgia Tech 76-61 in SEC/ACC Challenge

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jeremiah Fears scored 18 points to lead No. 21 Oklahoma past Georgia Tech 76-61 in the SEC/ACC Challenge. Jalon Moore had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Kobe Elvis added 12 points for the Sooners. Jaeden Mustaf scored 16 points, Lance Terry had 14 and Duncan Powell added 11 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech. Baye Ndongo, the team’s No. 2 scorer and top rebounder, finished with four points and four rebounds in only 14 minutes because of foul trouble.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.