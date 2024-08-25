Fearless German soccer coach Christoph Daum dies after career of highs and lows

BERLIN (AP) — Fearless German soccer coach Christoph Daum has died. He was 70 years old. Family members told news agency dpa that Daum died Saturday at his home in Cologne after a battle with cancer. Daum’s struggle with cancer was symbolic of his life – even as a skinny young child growing up in Duisburg, he picked fights with boys who were bigger and stronger. As coach, he led Stuttgart to the Bundesliga title in 1992. But Daum never lifted the trophy again. Daum was tipped to take over as Germany coach in 2000 but was denied the position after a scandal over cocaine use.

