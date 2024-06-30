Fearless Georgia departs Euro 2024 but leaves behind plenty of highlights

COLOGNE, Germany (AP) — Georgia was the lowest-ranked team at Euro 2024 and exited the tournament after losing 4-1 to Spain in the round of 16. But it went down fighting Sunday after taking the lead early on. Georgia seemed fearless on its tournament debut and managed one of the biggest upsets in the competition’s history by beating Portugal in the group stage. It leaves behind a highlight reel of audacious play. Coach Willy Sagnol predicts any sadness from the loss will soon fade as players appreciate just what they achieved.

