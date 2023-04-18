Fearing violence, Greece keeps fans away from cup final

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — The Greek Cup final will be held without regular supporters after the country’s soccer federation failed to find a venue abroad to avoid fan violence. Next month’s final between AEK Athens and PAOK will be held in the central city of Volos with a reduced number spectators attending by invitation only. Greek Football Federation deputy director Stergios Antoniou says “This issue has troubled us a lot.” Professional Greek soccer has been plagued by fan violence for decades including at last year’s cup final. Officials had looked for a venue in Cyprus, England, Germany and even Australia before opting for Volos and no fans.

