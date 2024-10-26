FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolls to 59-6 win over Murray State for 8th straight victory

MURRAY, Ky. (AP) — CharMar Brown ran for three scores, Bryce Lance caught three touchdown passes and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rolled past Murray State 59-6 on Saturday for its eighth win in a row. Cam Miller completed his five passes with two touchdowns and was done before halftime. Nathan Hayes took over and threw for two more scores. They combined for 269 yards passing. Brown rushed for 97 yards on 13 carries. Lance had 108 yards receiving on just four catches, including a 74-yard score. North Dakota State scored touchdowns on all five of its first-half possessions plus had a 34-yard pick-6 by Enock Sibomana in taking a 42-3 lead at halftime.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.