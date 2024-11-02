FCS top-ranked North Dakota State rambles on to ninth straight win, 42-19 over Northern Iowa

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Cam Miller threw a pair of touchdown passes, TK Marshall returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown and FCS top-ranked North Dakota State defeated Northern Iowa 42-19 on Saturday.

Marshall took the kickoff in the end zone and was barely touched to give the Bison (9-1, 5-0 Missouri Valley Football Conference) a lead they would keep throughout on their way to their ninth straight win.

Miller’s touchdown passes to Bryce Lance and Braylon Henderson in the second quarter gave North Dakota State a 28-3 lead at the break.

Miller finished 17 of 20 for 216 yards passing. CharMar Brown rushed for 124 yards and a score. Barika Kpeenu ran for a pair of TDs.

Matthew Schecklman was 22 of 32 for 270 yards passing and threw two TDs, both to Sergio Morancy who finished with 102 yards receiving for the Panthers (2-7, 0-5).

