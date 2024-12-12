FCS title game going back to Tennessee after 15th championship in a row in Frisco, Texas

The NCAA is taking its Football Championship Subdivision title game back to Tennessee. The FCS championship games at the end of the 2025 and 2026 seasons will be played in Nashville on the Vanderbilt campus. This season’s game will be played Jan. 6 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas, which will host the game for a record 15th season in a row and was set for at least two more. NCAA officials said Thursday they had to look at other sites because of an multiyear renovation project planned at the 20,500-seat professional soccer stadium north of downtown Dallas. Chattanooga, Tennessee hosted from 1997-2009.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.