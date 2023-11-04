FCS No. 1 South Dakota State runs win streak to 23 with 33-16 win over North Dakota State

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw a pair of touchdown passes to Jadon Janke, Hunter Dustman kicked four field goals and FCS top-ranked South Dakota State beat North Dakota State 33-16 for the Jackrabbits’ 23rd consecutive win. South Dakota State ran its home win streak to 17 and has beaten the Bison five straight times, including last year’s FCS title game. The Bison held a 9-7 lead in the second quarter before the Jackrabbits rallied on the first two Dustman field goals and Gronowski’s 46-yard touchdown pass to Janke in the final seven-plus minutes of the first half for a 20-9 lead.

