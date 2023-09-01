FCS Independent Kennesaw State opens season with 38-7 win over Tusculum

KENNESAW, Ga. (AP) — Kennesaw State staked Division II Tusculum to the first touchdown, then Jonathan Murphy engineered 38 straight points as the Owls opened the season with a 38-7 win. Kennesaw State opens the season with new offensive and defensive coordinators under coach Brian Bohannon will be an FCS independent after leaving the Atlantic Sun Conference and will officially joins Conference USA in July, 2024.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.