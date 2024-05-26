FC Midtjylland wins Danish league after final-day slip-up by Brondby. Kristoffer Olsson in the crowd

HERNING, Denmark (AP) — FC Midtjylland has taken advantage of a slip-up by Brondby on a dramatic final day in the Danish league season to win the title and the team had a special visitor to mark the occasion. Kristoffer Olsson is a Sweden midfielder who is in rehabilitation from an acute brain condition. He was at the MCH Arena to watch his Midtjylland team draw 3-3 at home to Silkeborg. Midtjylland needed to better the result of title rival Brondby, which started the final round ahead only on goal difference. That’s how it transpired because Brondby conceded in the 78th minute to lose 3-2 at home to AGF. It is Midtjylland’s fourth Danish title and first since 2020.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.