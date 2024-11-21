FC Cincinnati signs Togo striker Kévin Denkey for what MLS says is a record fee for the league

CINCINNATI (AP) — FC Cincinnati has signed Togo striker Kévin Denkey from Belgian club Cercle Brugge on a contract through 2028 in what the Major League Soccer team described as an “historic transfer.” Cincinnati hasn’t disclosed the transfer fee but the MLS says on its official website that Denkey joins for a reported $16.2 million. It says that would be not only a club record but the most expensive signing in MLS history. The current record signing in MLS is Thiago Almada, who joined Atlanta United in 2022.

