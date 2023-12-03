FBS newcomer Jacksonville State plays its first bowl, faces Louisiana-Lafayette in New Orleans Bowl

Jacksonville State is the first team since 1997 to reach a bowl in its first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision. It will play Louisiana-Lafayette in the New Orleans Bowl. The game will take place in the Big Easy on Dec. 16. The Gamecocks went 8-4 in their first year transitioning into the FBS. They qualified when there were not enough bowl eligible teams. They’ll take on the Ragin’ Cajuns, who are making their seventh appearance in New Orleans and hold the bowl’s record with five victories there.

