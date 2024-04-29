FAU’s Vladislav Goldin to join Dusty May at Michigan, pulls name out of NBA draft
Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan. Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday by ESPN. The Michigan men’s basketball program reposted the news on its X account. The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.