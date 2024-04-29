FAU’s Vladislav Goldin to join Dusty May at Michigan, pulls name out of NBA draft

By The Associated Press The Associated Press
FILE - Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) blocks a shot by Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York. Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan. Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday, April 29, 2024, by ESPN on X, formerly Twitter. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan. Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday by ESPN. The Michigan men’s basketball program reposted the news on its X account. The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school.

