FAU introduces Zach Kittley, and he promises to bring a high-octane offense to Boca Raton

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE - Texas Tech offensive coordinator Zach Kittley on the field before an NCAA college football game between Texas Tech and Baylor Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in Lubbock, Texas. (AP Photo/Justin Rex, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Justin Rex]

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — When Zach Kittley was initially meeting with Florida Atlantic President Stacy Volnick, he described himself as having a laid-back personality. Volnick suspects otherwise. That’s why Kittley is the new coach of the Owls. FAU introduced Kittley on Friday, four days after he took the job and assumed the task of rebuilding a program that reached great heights under Lane Kiffin — two 11-win seasons in a three-year span — and has largely sputtered in the five years since.

