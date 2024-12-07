FAU introduces Zach Kittley, and he promises to bring a high-octane offense to Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — When Zach Kittley was initially meeting with Florida Atlantic President Stacy Volnick, he described himself as having a laid-back personality. Volnick suspects otherwise. That’s why Kittley is the new coach of the Owls. FAU introduced Kittley on Friday, four days after he took the job and assumed the task of rebuilding a program that reached great heights under Lane Kiffin — two 11-win seasons in a three-year span — and has largely sputtered in the five years since.

