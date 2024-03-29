FAU introduces John Jakus, who is hoping plenty of Owls come back next season

John Jakus is already recruiting at Florida Atlantic. Among his top targets: players with plenty of collegiate experience who have been part of 60 wins over the last two years and made it to the Final Four last season. They’re already in Boca Raton. And Jakus wants them to stay. Jakus’ introductory news conference at FAU was Friday afternoon in Boca Raton, and his first public act as the school’s new coach was speaking directly to those players who have decisions to make and state his case for them to come back next season.

