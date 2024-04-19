FAU hires Isaiah Austin, whose NBA playing plans were derailed, as an assistant coach

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Isaiah Austin never wanted to become a coach. And now, he sees it as his calling. The former Baylor center — whose plans to play in the NBA were thwarted when he was diagnosed in 2014 with Marfan syndrome — was introduced Friday as an assistant coach on new coach John Jakus’ staff at Florida Atlantic. It’s the first real coaching opportunity for Austin, who spent the last few years working for the NBA, not playing. He has a long relationship with Jakus from his Baylor days and couldn’t say no when invited to join this staff.

