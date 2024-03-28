FAU hires Baylor associate head coach John Jakus as its coach, gives him 5-year deal

Florida Atlantic is hiring Baylor associate head coach John Jakus as its coach, a move that comes four days after Dusty May capped his six-year run with the Owls and took over at Michigan. Jakus and the school have agreed on a five-year contract. Jakus was at Baylor for seven seasons — including the team’s national championship season in 2021. He also spent time at Gonzaga as director of operations under Mark Few before that. During that three-year stretch the Bulldogs went to an Elite Eight, a Sweet 16 and then national title game. In Jakus’ 12 seasons on Division I staffs, the teams have posted a combined 316-99 record.

