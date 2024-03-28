FAU hires Baylor associate head coach John Jakus as its coach, gives him 5-year deal

By TIM REYNOLDS The Associated Press
FILE -Baylor head coach Scott Drew, right, talks with associate coach John Jakus, left, during a break in their game with Iowa State in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 3, 2024, in Waco, Texas. Baylor associate head coach John Jakus agreed to become Florida Atlantic's new head coach on Wednesday night, March 27, 2024. Jakus agreed to a five-year deal.(AP Photo/Rod Aydelotte, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rod Aydelotte]

Florida Atlantic is hiring Baylor associate head coach John Jakus as its coach, a move that comes four days after Dusty May capped his six-year run with the Owls and took over at Michigan. Jakus and the school have agreed on a five-year contract. Jakus was at Baylor for seven seasons — including the team’s national championship season in 2021. He also spent time at Gonzaga as director of operations under Mark Few before that. During that three-year stretch the Bulldogs went to an Elite Eight, a Sweet 16 and then national title game. In Jakus’ 12 seasons on Division I staffs, the teams have posted a combined 316-99 record.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.