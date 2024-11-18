FAU fires Tom Herman as coach after a 6-16 record in parts of two seasons

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) — Florida Atlantic fired coach Tom Herman on Monday with two games left in his second season at the school, neither of which resulted in a winning record. The Owls were 4-8 last season and are 2-8 this season. Special teams coordinator Chad Lunsford will lead the Owls in their final two games of this season and a search for the next head coach is already underway, the school said. This will be the fourth consecutive losing season for the Owls, who won 27 games in a three-year span under Lane Kiffin from 2017 through 2019 and went 21-34 under Willie Taggart and Herman since Kiffin left for Mississippi.

