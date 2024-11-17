Father’s Day: Rick Pitino wins latest coaching matchup against son as No. 22 St. John’s tops UNM

NEW YORK (AP) — Father was best in this family affair. Rick Pitino defeated his son again in their latest coaching clash, as No. 22 St. John’s passed its first real test this season by topping New Mexico 85-71 at Madison Square Garden. Rick Pitino, the 72-year-old Hall of Fame coach in his second season at St. John’s, improved to 3-1 in matchups against his son, Richard, who is in his fourth season as head coach of the Lobos. The previous two wins came when Rick Pitino was at Louisville.

