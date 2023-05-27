Father knows best: Keith Tkachuk’s words came at just the right time for Panthers

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Keith Tkachuk never played a game for the Florida Panthers, and hadn’t recorded an assist at the NHL level in nearly 13 years. That is, until March 29. That’s the day he might have had the biggest helper of Florida’s season. A rant on a Toronto radio station that morning by Keith Tkachuk who is a hockey legend and Florida star Matthew Tkachuk’s dad just happened to coincide with the Panthers turning their season around. Hours after the radio interview, Florida beat the Maple Leafs to start a push that led to the Panthers squeaking into the playoffs and ultimately roaring into the Stanley Cup Final.

