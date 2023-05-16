Fate of Arizona Coyotes arena project in the hands of voters

The Arizona Coyotes are about to learn the fate of a proposed entertainment district that will include a new arena. A referendum going before voters in the city of Tempe will determine whether plans for the $2.3 billion Tempe Entertainment District will move forward. The vote is taking place after the city of Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport expressed concern about the residential portion of the project that would be built under the airport’s flight path. The vote could end the Coyotes’ long-running efforts to find a permanent home.

