Faster-paced MLB games being embraced by fans and players, no longer ‘too much of a time commitment’

CHICAGO (AP) — Major League Baseball is finishing its games more quickly these days. It’s the result of a series of changes designed in part to speed up the action, and there are signs the changes are working the way the league intended. The quicker games have made a big difference for Tate Conrad of Des Moines, Iowa, who recently watched his beloved Yankees play the Cubs at Wrigley Field. He says “to sit down and watch a game used to be just too much of a time commitment.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.