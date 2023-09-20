Fast starts have been key for the Ravens’ defense, which is playing well despite injuries

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore defense has picked up where it left off a season ago. Led by a pair of excellent inside linebackers, a better-than-expected secondary and a pass rush that’s put to rest some preseason concerns, the Ravens shut down Houston and kept Cincinnati’s dangerous passing game under control. Through two games, Baltimore hasn’t allowed a first down in the first quarter. The defensive backfield has dealt with constant injury concerns lately. Cornerback Marlon Humphrey hasn’t played yet, and safety Marcus Williams was hurt in Week 1. Still, Baltimore held Joe Burrow to 222 yards passing last weekend.

