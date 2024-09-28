Fast starters: Brentford scores inside the first minute for third straight Premier League game

LONDON (AP) — Brentford is getting used to making rapid starts to Premier League games. Bryan Mbeumo volleyed home after 37 seconds to give Brentford a 1-0 lead against West Ham and ensure his team became the first in Premier League history to score in the opening minute in three consecutive games. Yoane Wissa scored after just 22 seconds in Brentford’s 2-1 loss at Manchester City on Sept. 14 and Mbeumo netted inside 23 seconds in a 3-1 defeat at Tottenham last weekend.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.