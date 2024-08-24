Fast bowler Mark Wood missing for England against Sri Lanka because of thigh injury

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — England fast bowler Mark Wood will not be involved on Day 4 of the first test against Sri Lanka after sustaining an injury to his right thigh. Wood pulled up during his run-up late on Day 3 and had to leave the field for treatment. England confirmed the nature of the injury before play started. The team says Wood “will not return to the field today and will continue to be assessed by the England medical team to determine the full extent.” It puts in doubt Wood’s availability for the remaining two tests of the series, at Lords’ from Aug. 29-Sept. 2 and The Oval from Sept. 6-10.

