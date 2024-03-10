Farsi’s goal late in stoppage time carries Columbus Crew past Chicago Fire 2-1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Mohamed Farsi’s goal off a rebound led the defending-champion Columbus Crew to a thrilling 2-1 win over Chicago and extended the Fire’s woes in central Ohio. Farsi scored in the 10th minute of stoppage time after Chicago keeper Chris Brady came up with a left-footed save off an attempt by Diego Rossi. Fabian Herbers right-footed shot from the middle of the box at the 72nd minute leveled the score at 1-all. It was Chicago’s first goal in Columbus in five years.

