Farrell-to-Harris touchdown in final minute lifts Rhode Island over Holy Cross in 20-17 thriller

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell hit Shawn Harris Jr. for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 19 seconds remaining and Rhode Island survived a wild fourth quarter to defeat Holy Cross 20-17 in the season opener for both teams. Rhode Island led 13-3 entering the fourth quarter but fell behind 17-13 with 1:47 remaining. After three incomplete passes, Farrell ran for a first down and the Rams converted twice more on third down in their winning drive. On second down from the Holy Cross 31-yard line, Farrell connected with Harris for the go-ahead score. The drive covered 75 yards in 12 plays.

