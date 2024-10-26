Farrell rushes for pair of TDs and Rhode Island wins 6th straight with 24-14 victory over Maine

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Devin Farrell rushed for a pair of short touchdowns and Malik Grant broke a tie with a fourth-quarter score to lead Rhode Island past Maine 24-14 for its sixth straight win Saturday. Farrell threw a 46-yard completion to Tommy Smith to the Maine 3-yard line and after Farrell kept it for 2 yards, Grant scored on a direct snap. The Black Bears then went three-and-out and Ty Groff kicked a 35-yard field goal to give the Rams a cushion with six minutes remaining. Farrell was 13 of 24 for 202 yards passing along with his two rushing scores.

