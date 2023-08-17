Farrell left out by England after World Rugby appeals against the overturning of his red card

DUBLIN (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell has been left out of the squad to play Ireland on Saturday in a Rugby World Cup warmup game hours after World Rugby announced it will appeal against the decision to overturn the red card he received against Wales last weekend. Farrell’s availability for the start of the World Cup has been thrown into doubt after the intervention by the game’s global governing body. It came after widespread surprise and dismay at the decision of a disciplinary panel to not hand him a ban that could last as long as six weeks. The World Cup starts on Sept. 8.

