Farrell back from ban at 10 and Smith at fullback for England against Chile at Rugby World Cup

By The Associated Press
FILE - England's head coach Steve Borthwick, left, with Owen Farrell before a start for the international rugby union match between Ireland and England, at Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Ireland, on Aug. 19, 2023. Rarely has England gone into a Rugby World Cup with so little external expectation. The English have long been Europe’s big hope on the global stage and the team that most concerned the big guns from the southern hemisphere. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Peter Morrison]

LILLE, France (AP) — England captain Owen Farrell will make his return from suspension in a much-changed team for the Rugby World Cup match against Chile on Saturday in Lille. Farrell had to serve a four-match ban for a dangerous tackle in a warmup match against Wales on Aug. 12. The suspension included the World Cup pool matches against Argentina and Japan. England won both of them to virtually secure a place in the quarterfinals and Farrell is back at flyhalf  in a team containing 12 changes from the 34-12 victory over the Japanese on Sunday. Utility back Marcus Smith starts at fullback.

