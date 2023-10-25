Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

By AIDAN COTTER The Associated Press
Houston Texans wide receiver Robert Woods (2) celebrates his touchdown reception with quarterback C.J. Stroud (7) in the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints in Houston, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Eric Christian Smith]

Houston’s C.J. Stroud is a QB1 this week. Two quiet weeks followed by a bye may have dampened some of his hype, but Stroud’s three top-12 finishes have proven his fantasy relevance. The rookie enters Week 8 with the fifth-highest EPA per drop-back (0.07) — a number that should continue to climb. He’s in a good spot to produce against a Carolina defense allowing the sixth-most adjusted fantasy points per drop-back (0.43) and the sixth-highest passing success rate (49.7%).

