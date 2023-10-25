Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 8

Houston’s C.J. Stroud is a QB1 this week. Two quiet weeks followed by a bye may have dampened some of his hype, but Stroud’s three top-12 finishes have proven his fantasy relevance. The rookie enters Week 8 with the fifth-highest EPA per drop-back (0.07) — a number that should continue to climb. He’s in a good spot to produce against a Carolina defense allowing the sixth-most adjusted fantasy points per drop-back (0.43) and the sixth-highest passing success rate (49.7%).

