Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford hasn’t shown the upside we’d hoped for yet, but it’s coming. The volume is certainly there — he ranks third in pass attempts per game (37.8) and leads the league in air yards per game (328.5), while LA has the sixth-highest pass rate plus pass rate over expectation (62.7%). The biggest issue has been a lack of touchdowns (six). A home date with Pittsburgh could remedy that as the Steelers have given up the sixth-most passing touchdowns per game (1.6). With no Kyren Williams, expect a heavy dose of Stafford on Sunday. He’s a safe, low-end QB1.

