Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 7

By AIDAN COTTER The Associated Press
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) celebrates his rushing touchdown with quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ryan Sun]

The Rams’ Matthew Stafford hasn’t shown the upside we’d hoped for yet, but it’s coming. The volume is certainly there — he ranks third in pass attempts per game (37.8) and leads the league in air yards per game (328.5), while LA has the sixth-highest pass rate plus pass rate over expectation (62.7%). The biggest issue has been a lack of touchdowns (six). A home date with Pittsburgh could remedy that as the Steelers have given up the sixth-most passing touchdowns per game (1.6). With no Kyren Williams, expect a heavy dose of Stafford on Sunday. He’s a safe, low-end QB1.

