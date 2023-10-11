Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 6

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence delivered a fine line last week, but he has only one game inside the top 12 at the position. Thankfully for his Week 6 outlook, that one game came in Week 1 against the Colts — his opponent this week. Indy has given up the sixth-highest passing success rate (50.8%) this season, penciling in Lawrence as an easy QB1. Miami running back Jeff Wilson could be activate this week — just as Devon Achane landed on IR. Wilson turned in a pair of top-12 finishes upon arriving in Miami midway through last season and averaged 9.3 points per game over the final three weeks. Miami is perhaps the most fantasy-friendly offense in the NFL, putting Wilson on the FLEX radar if he’s active.

