Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5

By AIDAN COTTER The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) passes against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

The 49ers’ Brock Purdy is one of the safest quarterbacks in fantasy. Fantasy-wise, he’s finished 10th, 23rd, 13th, and 11th among quarterbacks through four weeks. A tough matchup with Dallas limits his ceiling in Week 5, but if you’re looking for a guaranteed 15 points, Purdy’s your guy. Miami’s Raheem Mostert disappointed following his 41.7-point outburst, but what did you expect? He was never going to be the only fantasy-relevant back in Miami, though it is a little concerning that Devon Achane played 65.5% of snaps to Mostert’s 41.4% last week. Even a handful of chances in Miami’s offense is good enough for FLEX consideration against a Giants defense allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs.

