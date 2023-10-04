Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 5

The 49ers’ Brock Purdy is one of the safest quarterbacks in fantasy. Fantasy-wise, he’s finished 10th, 23rd, 13th, and 11th among quarterbacks through four weeks. A tough matchup with Dallas limits his ceiling in Week 5, but if you’re looking for a guaranteed 15 points, Purdy’s your guy. Miami’s Raheem Mostert disappointed following his 41.7-point outburst, but what did you expect? He was never going to be the only fantasy-relevant back in Miami, though it is a little concerning that Devon Achane played 65.5% of snaps to Mostert’s 41.4% last week. Even a handful of chances in Miami’s offense is good enough for FLEX consideration against a Giants defense allowing the 10th-most fantasy points to running backs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.