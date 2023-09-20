Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 3

Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence struggled last week, completing 53.7% of his passes and garnering just 9.2 fantasy points. Better days are on the horizon for Lawrence, though that may not be this week. Lawrence scored just 17.5 points total in two games against Houston last season. but unless you doubled up on elite signal-callers, you’re probably still starting him. Pittsburgh’s Jaylen Warren is trending up. He finished with 10.6 fantasy points in Week 2, turning 10 combined rushes and catches into 86 yards while playing 43.4% of snaps. He’s Pittsburgh’s preferred back in the passing game and is in a nice spot to produce again against the Raiders defense. He’s a FLEX with RB2 upside.

