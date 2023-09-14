Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 2

Dallas’ Dak Prescott didn’t have a great fantasy game in Week 1, but the Cowboys didn’t need him to do much in a 40-0 blowout. He’ll likely be asked to do a lot more this week, but it’s hard to get excited about his matchup considering the Jets just held Josh Allen to 12.0 points. Detroit’s Jahmyr Gibbs didn’t win you the week in fantasy, but he flashed the potential that made him a first-round pick. Despite playing just 27.5% of snaps, Gibbs finished with only 14 fewer total yards than David Montgomery. Gibbs should be in your lineup as we await his true breakout.

