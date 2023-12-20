Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 16

Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has a big upside this week as the Cowboys-Dolphins matchup could have plenty of touchdowns. Jets wide receiver Garrett Wilson has a good matchup against the Commanders D giving up the second-most half-PPR points per game to WRs (36.3). Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert was second on the team with nine targets last week. Problem is he’s had exactly 30 yards in each of his two games back. He has a get-right spot at home against the Giants this week.

