Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 15

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has scored between 23 and 25 fantasy points in three consecutive games. He’s thrown 10 passing touchdowns over that span after totaling just nine in his previous nine games combined. Stafford is clicking at the perfect time to face a Commanders D allowing the most adjusted fantasy points per drop-back to opposing quarterbacks. Ezekiel Elliott turned back the clock last week, finishing as the weekly RB1 for the first time since early 2021. He earned 38 adjusted opportunities in doing so, pacing the Patriots with a 30.8% target share. That kind of volume simply has to be in your starting lineup.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.