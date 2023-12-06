Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 14

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had one of his worst outings of the season against the Pats, completing fewer than 60% of attempts and totaling just 8.0 points. Still, he’s averaged 22.2 points at So-Fi this season while the Broncos have allowed the third-most adjusted fantasy points per drop-back and the fourth-highest passing success rate to opposing QBs. It’s been a rough few weeks for the Eagles’ D’Andre Swift. He’s been held to single-digit points in three of his past four games and just had his lowest snap rate since Week 1. Backup Kenneth Gainwell has been a consistent threat to Swift’s passing game usage, so it’s fair to anticipate another split backfield when they’re underdogs to Dallas.

