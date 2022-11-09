FANTASY PLAYS: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 10

By BRANDON GDULA The Associated Press
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) waves to spectators after an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Rams 16-13. Brady become the first player in NFL history with over 100,000 career passing yards. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Mark LoMoglio]

Tom Brady, cumulatively, ranks as the QB13 this season. On a per-game basis, he is the QB22, ranking below Andy Dalton — believe it or not. Brady, though, is stepping into a matchup against the Seattle Seahawks at a neutral location. The Broncos’ backfield was set to be a bit of a fantasy football headache entering the season. Entering Week 10, it sure is — but not for the same reason we expected entering the year. Since Javonte Williams’ season-ending injury, the team has brought in multiple running backs to help solve the issue.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.