Fantasy plays: Players to start and sit for NFL Week 1

Dak Prescott may not throw as much with Kellen Moore in Los Angeles, but Prescott’s stellar efficiency (second with a 52.2% pass success rate) is more than enough to warrant a start in an average matchup. J.K. Dobbins has never struggled with efficiency, just durability. While it may be hard to trust him right away after something of a lost season in 2022, he excelled when he played. Despite getting just 92 carries, Dobbins registered 0.14 rushing Net Expected Points per attempt. He should be locked and loaded into your lineup given that the Texans allowed the most fantasy points (28.7) to opposing backs in 2022.

