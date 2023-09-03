Fantasy plays: Colts’ Richardson, Broncos’ Sutton among top sleeper picks

There aren’t many better feelings in fantasy football than setting your draft queue full of players you want to target in the middle and late rounds and then having some of those sleeper players lead your team to fantasy glory. Of course, sleepers inherently come with some level of uncertainty — or else they’d be drafted earlier and everyone would want them — but these 10 names have strong cases to be made to be true fantasy football sleepers in 2023.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.